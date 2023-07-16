Maseko calls it quits on Telkom
Consortium ‘definitely walking away’ after Telkom rejects offer for controlling stake
16 July 2023 - 08:03
After months of trying to convince the Telkom board to accept a bid for a 51% controlling stake, the company's former group CEO Sipho Maseko has ruled out a hostile takeover of the telecommunications company.
Maseko told Business Times he will not revise his bid, and is now looking for opportunities elsewhere as he embarks on an aggressive investment drive to build one of the biggest investment funds on the continent. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now