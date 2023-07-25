MTN lands R1.7bn wireless deal with Gauteng government
The contract, which aims to provide fibre connectivity across the province, is worth 4% of MTN’s annual SA revenues
25 July 2023 - 05:00
MTN has won a R1.7bn contract to provide wireless internet and other telecoms services to the Gauteng provincial government, a source with direct knowledge of the matter says.
The contract, which includes services provided before by Altron, is worth 4% of MTN’s annual SA revenues of R41bn...
