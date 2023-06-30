FTC grilled in hearing on Microsoft plan to acquire Activision

Gold remains at near four-month lows as Federal Reserve signals two more interest rate hikes by the year-end
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
High court judges ordered the extension of the programme — which affects about 178,000 Zimbabwean permit holders — for another year
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Study shows Africa has the highest female representation on company boards of any region, 25% against the global average of 17%
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Ketanji Brown Jackson and Clarence Thomas reflect a deep divide in the US, diverging on how race must be treated in law
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
These extreme supercars are capable of 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h
Washington — The judge hearing the US Federal Trade Commission’s fight against Microsoft’s planned purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard on Thursday pressed government lawyers about the data behind their arguments and asked why there was so much fuss over “a shooter video game”.
The Federal Trade Commission has asked the judge to stop the proposed $69bn acquisition because, it argues, it would give Microsoft exclusive access to Activision games including “Call of Duty,” one of the best-selling games of all time.
That would leave Nintendo and Sony Group out in the cold, the FTC has said.
Xbox controller-maker Microsoft has pressed for a decision before the July 18 termination date for the deal, and a ruling could come as early as next week. The deal had been announced in January 2022 and the FTC sued to stop it in December last year.
Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco pressed FTC lawyers on where their economist got the data to show the deal would harm consumers.
The FTC has said that if Microsoft bought Activision, Microsoft would have the incentive and the ability to harm competition in markets related to consoles, subscription game services and cloud gaming.
“The harm here is we think is substantial in locking up Activision content,” said FTC lawyer James Weingarten.
After an extended back and forth over how the FTC came to its conclusions, Corley said: “All this is for a shooter video game.”
Gaming platform
Microsoft’s Beth Wilkinson, who argued that “Call of Duty” was not essential to any gaming platform, said the deal would mean the game would be licensed broadly.
“More consumers are going to get the game. And that’s good for gamers, but it’s also good for Microsoft,” she said.
To address the FTC concerns, Microsoft has agreed to license “Call of Duty” to rivals.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sought to allay antitrust concerns on Wednesday by saying the company would have no incentive to shut out Sony’s PlayStation to sell more Microsoft Xbox consoles.
“It makes no economic sense and no strategic sense,” Nadella said.
Corley has been asked to pause the deal so the agency’s in-house judge can rule. In the past, the side that lost in federal court often conceded and the in-house process was scrapped.
The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, has taken a harder line on mergers during the Biden administration to protect consumers from being disadvantaged by powerful corporations.
Microsoft’s bid to acquire the “Call of Duty” video game maker also faces opposition from British competition authorities.
Canada is still monitoring the planned transaction.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FTC grilled in hearing on Microsoft plan to acquire Activision
Federal Trade Commission wants proposed $69bn deal stopped as ‘it would give Microsoft exclusive access to Activision Blizzard games’
Washington — The judge hearing the US Federal Trade Commission’s fight against Microsoft’s planned purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard on Thursday pressed government lawyers about the data behind their arguments and asked why there was so much fuss over “a shooter video game”.
The Federal Trade Commission has asked the judge to stop the proposed $69bn acquisition because, it argues, it would give Microsoft exclusive access to Activision games including “Call of Duty,” one of the best-selling games of all time.
That would leave Nintendo and Sony Group out in the cold, the FTC has said.
Xbox controller-maker Microsoft has pressed for a decision before the July 18 termination date for the deal, and a ruling could come as early as next week. The deal had been announced in January 2022 and the FTC sued to stop it in December last year.
Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco pressed FTC lawyers on where their economist got the data to show the deal would harm consumers.
The FTC has said that if Microsoft bought Activision, Microsoft would have the incentive and the ability to harm competition in markets related to consoles, subscription game services and cloud gaming.
“The harm here is we think is substantial in locking up Activision content,” said FTC lawyer James Weingarten.
After an extended back and forth over how the FTC came to its conclusions, Corley said: “All this is for a shooter video game.”
Gaming platform
Microsoft’s Beth Wilkinson, who argued that “Call of Duty” was not essential to any gaming platform, said the deal would mean the game would be licensed broadly.
“More consumers are going to get the game. And that’s good for gamers, but it’s also good for Microsoft,” she said.
To address the FTC concerns, Microsoft has agreed to license “Call of Duty” to rivals.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sought to allay antitrust concerns on Wednesday by saying the company would have no incentive to shut out Sony’s PlayStation to sell more Microsoft Xbox consoles.
“It makes no economic sense and no strategic sense,” Nadella said.
Corley has been asked to pause the deal so the agency’s in-house judge can rule. In the past, the side that lost in federal court often conceded and the in-house process was scrapped.
The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, has taken a harder line on mergers during the Biden administration to protect consumers from being disadvantaged by powerful corporations.
Microsoft’s bid to acquire the “Call of Duty” video game maker also faces opposition from British competition authorities.
Canada is still monitoring the planned transaction.
Reuters
Microsoft’s $69bn deal nerfed by niche gaming market
UK competition watchdog opens probe into Adobe’s $20bn buyout of Figma
Microsoft signs deal with Boosteroid cloud gaming provider
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Microsoft executive vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony’s PlayStation
Microsoft and Activision still face UK and US battles after EU nod
Nvidia becomes first US trillion-dollar chipmaker
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.