Companies

Microsoft signs deal with Boosteroid cloud gaming provider

Bringing-people-together move also to allay competition concerns over Activision acquisition

14 March 2023 - 17:46 Foo Yun Chee
Picture: 123RF/DEAN DROBOT
Brussels — Microsoft on Tuesday signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision’s Call of Duty franchise to cloud gaming provider Boosteroid’s platform, a move partly aimed at allaying competition concerns over its Activision acquisition.

The Activision bid announced in January 2022, Microsoft’s biggest-ever deal, aims to boost its firepower in the booming videogaming market against leaders Tencent and Sony, and lay the base for its investment in the metaverse.

Ukraine-based Boosteroid’s access to Call of Duty is conditional on regulatory approval for the Activision deal. The agreement will also bring Microsoft’s Xbox PC games to Boosteroid’s cloud gaming platform.

“We believe in the power of games to bring people together. That’s why Xbox is committed to give everyone more ways to play their favourite games, across devices,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division.

“Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as Call of Duty once the deal closes, is yet another step in realising that vision,” he said.

Microsoft has similar licensing deals with Nvidia, Nintendo and US distributor Valve, owner of the world’s largest video game distribution platform, Steam.

EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve Microsoft’s takeover of Activision conditional on such deals, people familiar with the matter say. The UK watchdog, however, could be more difficult to convince.

In addition to Ukraine, Boosteroid also has gamers in the US, UK and EU countries.

Reuters

