Nvidia becomes first US trillion-dollar chipmaker

JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
Justice minister says proposal under consideration is the creation of a whistleblower fund
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
The meteoric rise in Nvidia shares has pushed its valuation past its peers and prompted analysts to raise their price targets on the stock
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
One-off match against Ireland starts on Thursday before the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
Bengaluru — Nvidia on Tuesday became the first chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club, as the company bets on a surge in demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips that power chatbot sensation ChatGPT and many other applications.
The gaming and AI chip company’s shares rose nearly 6% in morning trading. They have to stay above $404.86 for it to stay in the trillion-dollar club.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the next largest chipmaker globally, valued at about $535bn. Meta Platforms, valued at about $670bn as of last close, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalisation milestone in 2021, while Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.com are the other US companies that are part of the club.
Wall Street analysts called Nvidia's forecast “unfathomable” and “cosmological”, hiking their price targets in droves. The highest price target valued the company at about $1.6-trillion, on par with Google-parent Alphabet.
“Given the valuation is well above the long-term average, there will be significant pressure to deliver high growth on a consistent basis ... there could be volatility in its share price to come,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
AI took centre stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts’ expectations by more than 50%.
Nvidia forecast $11bn in sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 alone.
“Nvidia is the poster child for AI at the moment,” said Thomas Hayes, chair at Great Hill Capital. “The market is coming to terms with if this AI trend is real.”
Nvidia’s shares rose about 25% last week sparking a rally in AI-related stocks and boosted other chipmakers, helping the Philadelphia Semiconductor index close on Friday at its highest in over a year.
“Technical traders and AI mania have pushed Nvidia towards the $1-trillion cap and it is not inexpensive,” said Jim Kelleher, analyst at Argus Research.
OpenAI-owned ChatGPT’s rapid success has prompted tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft to make the most of generative AI, which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nvidia becomes first US trillion-dollar chipmaker
Bengaluru — Nvidia on Tuesday became the first chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club, as the company bets on a surge in demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips that power chatbot sensation ChatGPT and many other applications.
The gaming and AI chip company’s shares rose nearly 6% in morning trading. They have to stay above $404.86 for it to stay in the trillion-dollar club.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the next largest chipmaker globally, valued at about $535bn. Meta Platforms, valued at about $670bn as of last close, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalisation milestone in 2021, while Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.com are the other US companies that are part of the club.
Wall Street analysts called Nvidia's forecast “unfathomable” and “cosmological”, hiking their price targets in droves. The highest price target valued the company at about $1.6-trillion, on par with Google-parent Alphabet.
“Given the valuation is well above the long-term average, there will be significant pressure to deliver high growth on a consistent basis ... there could be volatility in its share price to come,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
AI took centre stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts’ expectations by more than 50%.
Nvidia forecast $11bn in sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 alone.
“Nvidia is the poster child for AI at the moment,” said Thomas Hayes, chair at Great Hill Capital. “The market is coming to terms with if this AI trend is real.”
Nvidia’s shares rose about 25% last week sparking a rally in AI-related stocks and boosted other chipmakers, helping the Philadelphia Semiconductor index close on Friday at its highest in over a year.
“Technical traders and AI mania have pushed Nvidia towards the $1-trillion cap and it is not inexpensive,” said Jim Kelleher, analyst at Argus Research.
OpenAI-owned ChatGPT’s rapid success has prompted tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft to make the most of generative AI, which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nvidia building Israel’s biggest AI supercomputer
Nvidia CEO Huang says world at tipping point of new computing era
Intel risks being left behind as Nvidia ups AI lead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.