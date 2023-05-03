Companies / Telecoms & Technology

UK competition watchdog opens probe into Adobe’s $20bn buyout of Figma

03 May 2023 - 20:03 Radhika Anilkumar and Eva Mathews
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it was looking into Adobe’s $20bn buyout deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma to find if it could lead to “substantial lessening of competition” in the country.

The move underlines regulators’ worries that large tech firms acquiring smaller innovative rivals could throttle competition.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last week blocked US software giant Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard over concerns it would hinder cloud gaming.

CMA said it has set June 30 as the deadline for its phase 1 decision on the Adobe-Figma deal.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the DOJ (US department of justice), CMA and EC (European Commission) in productive discussions about the businesses, markets and positive economic impacts this deal will bring as they conduct their reviews,” Adobe said.

Figma said it would “continue to engage constructively with regulators in the UK”.

Adobe in September announced a cash-and-stock deal for Figma, the biggest buyout of a privately owned software start-up, whose web-based collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is widely popular among tech firms including Zoom Video Communications, Airbnb Inc and Coinbase.

The company said in March it was working with the department of justice on clearing the deal and expected it to close by the end of 2023.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray cautions investors on risk of JSE’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
New Gold Fields foray will create entry point ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Metair’s executive flight intensifies
Companies / Industrials
5.
Implats battles power cuts in SA and Zimbabwe
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

App makers can use options other than Google Play’s billing system in UK

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Activision’s rising shares show Microsoft deal on track

News

For Saudis planning the future, gaming is the new black

News

UK digital regulator urges probe into Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services

News

Microsoft heads into showdown with EU to save $69bn Activision deal

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.