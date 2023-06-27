Naspers gains R260bn after caving in to investor demands

Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Every youth job created uplifts a family and a community in some way
Affidavits show he borrowed R3m from former National Lotteries Commission COO Philemon Letwaba’s wife’s company
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Naspers will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with Amsterdam-listed Prosus
Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Controls were eased in a rush to disburse the funds, leading to likely fraud, waste or abuse
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
Naspers has caved in to shareholder demands and announced the simplification of the business — in a move expected to lead to the ramping up of its record share buyback programme, which has created more than R500bn in shareholder value in the past year.
In reaction to the news that Naspers, a stock market heavyweight widely held by pension funds and portfolio managers, will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with its Amsterdam-listed tech investor, Prosus, shares in both entities surged, adding another R260bn in market cap on Tuesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Naspers gains R260bn after caving in to investor demands
Simplification announced after discount reduction fails
Naspers has caved in to shareholder demands and announced the simplification of the business — in a move expected to lead to the ramping up of its record share buyback programme, which has created more than R500bn in shareholder value in the past year.
In reaction to the news that Naspers, a stock market heavyweight widely held by pension funds and portfolio managers, will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with its Amsterdam-listed tech investor, Prosus, shares in both entities surged, adding another R260bn in market cap on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.