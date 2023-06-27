Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers gains R260bn after caving in to investor demands

Simplification announced after discount reduction fails

27 June 2023 - 22:45

Naspers has caved in to shareholder demands and announced the simplification of the business — in a move expected to lead to the ramping up of its record share buyback programme, which has created more than R500bn in shareholder value in the past year.

In reaction to the news that Naspers, a stock market heavyweight widely held by pension funds and portfolio managers, will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with its Amsterdam-listed tech investor, Prosus, shares in both entities surged, adding another R260bn in market cap on Tuesday...

