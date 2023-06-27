Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Every youth job created uplifts a family and a community in some way
Affidavits show he borrowed R3m from former National Lotteries Commission COO Philemon Letwaba’s wife’s company
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Naspers will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with Amsterdam-listed Prosus
Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Controls were eased in a rush to disburse the funds, leading to likely fraud, waste or abuse
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
The JSE broke a six-day losing streak on Tuesday though sentiment was constrained by concerns that global monetary policy is set to remain tighter for longer.
Central banks’ recent hikes and hawkish statements have dashed investors’ hopes that interest rate hikes are nearing an end, reigniting fears that the global economy could tip into recession...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds but sentiment remains fragile
Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
The JSE broke a six-day losing streak on Tuesday though sentiment was constrained by concerns that global monetary policy is set to remain tighter for longer.
Central banks’ recent hikes and hawkish statements have dashed investors’ hopes that interest rate hikes are nearing an end, reigniting fears that the global economy could tip into recession...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.