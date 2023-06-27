Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds but sentiment remains fragile

Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 19:22 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE broke a six-day losing streak on Tuesday though sentiment was constrained by concerns that global monetary policy is set to remain tighter for longer.

Central banks’ recent hikes and hawkish statements have dashed investors’ hopes that interest rate hikes are nearing an end, reigniting fears that the global economy could tip into recession...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.