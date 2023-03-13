Naspers shuts down R1.4bn SA-focused tech fund Foundry

The bullion has sprung back to life, with safe-haven flows sending prices close to $1,900, analyst says
But the group will maintain the investments it has made through Foundry
Naspers has shut down its R1.4bn SA-focused technology investment fund, Foundry, as the group slims operations and venture capital takes a hit globally.
The group will maintain the investments it has made through the four-year-old fund, which include successful start-ups such as online home-cleaning business SweepSouth (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2022-09-26-sweepsouth-hooks-r200m-funding-to-grow-africa-operations/) and agritech firm Aerobotics...
