Naspers bosses set for bumper payday amid share buyback bonanza

This is on top of the combined pay of €26m paid to them in the year ended March

27 June 2023 - 18:32

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk and CFO Basil Sgourdos are in line for a one-off cash incentive after rolling out an unprecedented multibillion-rand share buyback programme, which the group says has created $25bn in shareholder value.

In its annual reported released on Tuesday, the group said Van Dijk will be paid €3.4m and Sgourdos €1.8m in the form of a special discount-related short-term incentive (STI)...

