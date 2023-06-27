Naspers bosses set for bumper payday amid share buyback bonanza

Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Every youth job created uplifts a family and a community in some way
The government’s ability to fund its own projects has been decimated, says Infrastructure SA’s Masemola
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Gaps loom in critical roles for some lenders and insurers, says industry regulator
Concern grows about the financial sector’s exposure to government debt given the fiscal outlook
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Call for help as big companies eclipse smaller players in India’s rapidly growing solar power market
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk and CFO Basil Sgourdos are in line for a one-off cash incentive after rolling out an unprecedented multibillion-rand share buyback programme, which the group says has created $25bn in shareholder value.
In its annual reported released on Tuesday, the group said Van Dijk will be paid €3.4m and Sgourdos €1.8m in the form of a special discount-related short-term incentive (STI)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Naspers bosses set for bumper payday amid share buyback bonanza
This is on top of the combined pay of €26m paid to them in the year ended March
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk and CFO Basil Sgourdos are in line for a one-off cash incentive after rolling out an unprecedented multibillion-rand share buyback programme, which the group says has created $25bn in shareholder value.
In its annual reported released on Tuesday, the group said Van Dijk will be paid €3.4m and Sgourdos €1.8m in the form of a special discount-related short-term incentive (STI)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.