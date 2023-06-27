Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers profit falls after lower Tencent contribution

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 09:18 Nico Gous

The annual profit of global internet and media company Naspers almost halved because of lower contributions from Chinese internet giant Tencent, which was hit by Covid-19 lockdowns in China and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company, valued about R1.3-trillion on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March that its profit fell 46.3% to $9.96bn (R184.7bn) and its core headline earnings, the company’s preferred performance metric, 48.2% to $1.1bn (R19.6bn)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.