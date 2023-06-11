Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
The Nkomazi municipality is appealing a judgment by the Mpumalanga High Court, which ruled in favour of the luxury golf estate
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Retail mogul clears big legal hurdle in pursuit of adversary over 2011 sale of wine estate
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Golden day for SA as athletes set new best times for ‘down run’ marathon ending in Durban
Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
Mauritius-based Axian Telecom believes Sipho Maseko is the right partner to execute a plan that could see it and a group of investors led by a former Telkom CEO taking control of SA’s state-affiliated telephone company.
But the pricing of the deal appears to be contested, with Business Times on Sunday reporting unnamed sources close to Telkom as saying the board rejected the Axian consortium’s R46 a share bid. But the parties were still in talks, and a revised offer had been presented, according to Business Times, which also reported that rival network MTN may be gearing up to make another bid for Telkom. ..
Sipho Maseko ‘more than just a partner’ as Axian eyes Telkom
Former CEO’s vision includes unlocking value by combining SA operator’s physical telecom assets with those of Axian
