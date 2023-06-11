Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Sipho Maseko ‘more than just a partner’ as Axian eyes Telkom

Former CEO’s vision includes unlocking value by combining SA operator’s physical telecom assets with those of Axian

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 20:34 Mudiwa Gavaza

Mauritius-based Axian Telecom believes Sipho Maseko is the right partner to execute a plan that could see it and a group of investors led by a former Telkom CEO taking control of SA’s state-affiliated telephone company.      

But the pricing of the deal appears to be contested, with Business Times on Sunday reporting unnamed sources close to Telkom as saying the board rejected the Axian consortium’s R46 a share bid. But the parties were still in talks, and a revised offer had been presented, according to Business Times, which also reported that rival network MTN may be gearing up to make another bid for Telkom. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.