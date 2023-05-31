Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Sipho Maseko has war chest of R12bn for Telkom stake

Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant

31 May 2023 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza and Kabelo Khumalo

The group of investors led by former CEO of Telkom Sipho Maseko has amassed a war chest of about R12bn to buy a substantial stake and inject much-needed cash into the ailing telecoms operator.

Business Day understands from a source with direct knowledge of the plan that Maseko has garnered support from major shareholders for a deal that will see the consortium take up a 35% stake in Telkom...

