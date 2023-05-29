Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom rockets on possible Maseko bid

Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company

29 May 2023 - 18:38 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom added R1.5bn to its market value on Monday as market players cheered news that former group CEO Sipho Maseko, together with a group of investors, is making a move to take a large chunk of equity in the telecom operator.

Telkom, which is partially owned by the government, has been the centre of interest from telecom players looking for growth in the SA market...

