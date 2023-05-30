WATCH: Why Telkom has generated plenty of excitement

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

30 May 2023 - 14:53
Telkom’s $660m asset writedown and a crash in its share price have opened up the phone company for a possible takeover or sales of assets, sources say. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Telkom’s share price has soared after news that former CEO Sipho Maseko and a group of investors, are planning to buy about a third of the state-controlled telecom operator. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza for further insights.

