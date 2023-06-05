Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will Sipho Maseko’s billions unlock value at Telkom?

A risk remains of whether the plan can work given the state of the business

05 June 2023 - 05:20

As Sipho Maseko gears up to buy a substantial stake and inject much-needed cash into an ailing Telkom, questions have been raised about whether his plan for a turnaround or unlocking value from the group’s sprawling structure is sound. 

For now, market and industry players agree that there is huge value in telecom infrastructure, like fibre and cellphone towers. One analyst says a big risk still remains of whether such value can be unlocked given the state of Telkom’s business. ..

