PODCAST | Samsung breaks down SA’s smartphone market

Samsung is dominant in SA with an estimated 49% of the market

20 February 2023 - 17:55 Mudiwa Gavaza
Justin Hume. Vice president for mobile at Samsung SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
SA’s smartphone market — which phones consumers are buying and at what price — is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile at Samsung SA. 

The discussion focuses on Samsung’s latest S23 flagship smartphone range and the group’s place in the local market.

The South Korean electronic company is the world’s largest smartphone maker, a position it has held for a number of years, though US-based Apple and China’s Xiaomi have been working to disrupt its dominance. Samsung is also dominant in SA, with an estimated 49% of the market. 

Topics of discussion include: a breakdown of SA’s smartphone market; the viability of premium devices in the local market; what determines the mix of devices sold in SA; and how Samsung views its place in the SA market? 

