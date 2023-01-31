Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung plans to keep up chip investment

31 January 2023 - 08:28 Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Seoul — South Korea’s Samsung Electronics on Tuesday indicated it has no plan to cut investment in chips this year, even as a weak global economy condemns the industry to its worst downturn in over a decade.

The guidance bucks a broader industry trend to scale back spending and output, fanning concern that the world’s biggest memory chipmaker intends to draw on its deep pockets and superior profit margins to gain market share from smaller peers.

“Samsung might be seeing this time as a good opportunity to increase market share, which should help it in the long term, at the expense of SK Hynix and Micron,” analyst Choi Yoo-june at Shinhan Securities said.

Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities, estimated Samsung Electronics’ market share may reach the upper 40% range for DRAM chips and mid-30% range for NAND flash memory chips in the second half of the year, from about 43% and 32%.

Instead of cutting investment in response to slowing demand and falling prices, Samsung signalled it would curb short-term production organically through line maintenance, equipment adjustment and moving to advanced chipmaking processes. It also said it would increase the proportion of capital investment that goes into research & development.

“Samsung, in a roundabout way, is saying production will decrease slightly,” said analyst Kim Yang-jae at Daol Investment and Securities. “However, investors were hoping for a stronger production cut, or a comment about faster market rebound, so its shares fell.”

The share prices of Samsung and compatriot SK Hynix fell 3% and 2.2% respectively on Tuesday.

Samsung said capital spending in 2023 would be similar to 2022, in contrast to SK Hynix and Micron Technology which have said they would slash investment. In contract chipmaking, bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has also announced a spending cut.

The global technology industry has been battling a sharp and sudden downturn in demand since late last year, as companies cut spending on tech products and services while consumers spend less on discretionary goods in the face of surging inflation.

Profit tumbles

Earlier on Tuesday, Samsung reported its lowest quarterly profit since 2014 and said persistent macroeconomic uncertainty will make for a tough first half of this year, though it expects demand to start recovering in the second half.

Sluggish demand and inventory adjustment will continue to impact the chip business in the first quarter, while smartphone demand is likely to decline year on year due to economic slowdown in major regions, Samsung said.

At 4.3-trillion won ($3.49bn), October-December operating profit was Samsung’s lowest quarterly profit in eight years. Revenue fell 8% to 70.5-trillion won.

With memory chip prices falling by double-digit percentages in 2022, Samsung’s chip profit tumbled to about 270-billion won in the fourth quarter from 8.83-trillion won a year earlier, marking the lowest since the first quarter of 2009.

Some analysts expect the chip business to book a loss in the first quarter, pulling overall profit below that of the fourth.

Last week, chipmaker Intel said it expects to lose money in the current quarter as the personal computer industry experiences a chip glut.

In mobile, Samsung said fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.7-trillion won from 2.66-trillion won a year earlier, as a decline in low- and mid-end smartphone sales was greater than expected.

Samsung plans to unveil its latest Galaxy S flagship smartphones later this week.

Reuters

Samsung Electronics profit plunges 69% on weak demand

US sanctions affecting some Chinese clients, higher interest rates and inflation hammer South Korea’s largest company
News
3 weeks ago

Chip demand to recover in late 2023, says Samsung as profits fall

Analysts believe the world’s top maker of memory chips will use this downcycle to push out other NAND flash firms
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Emboldened investors boost value of Naspers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Market not satisfied with Nampak’s smaller rights ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Tongaat CEO steps down as creditors approve ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Spar chair to take on temporary executive role
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Samsung’s Jay Y Lee named chair after being pardoned for bribery

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC cuts capital spending by 10% after US’s China curbs

News

US chipmakers join global rout after Biden expands China curbs

News

Samsung flags earnings slump as economic downturn slashes demand

Companies

Samsung aims to make chip transistor 80,000 times thinner than a hair

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.