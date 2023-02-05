Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
Circumstances have changed a lot for Ramaphosa since his first, rousing Sona — and not for the better, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Dr Randall Ortel is an occupational medical practitioner
The perennial question about whether smartphone innovation has run its course was answered emphatically this week.
Samsung and Huawei released new flagship devices, announcing unexpected jumps in smartphone technology, developments that will help to rekindle interest in smartphone upgrades, following the lowest sales figures for the industry in a decade...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The Big Read
No let-up in smartphone innovation
Samsung and Huawei's new devices show there is still much room for movement, particularly in camera technology and fast charging
The perennial question about whether smartphone innovation has run its course was answered emphatically this week.
Samsung and Huawei released new flagship devices, announcing unexpected jumps in smartphone technology, developments that will help to rekindle interest in smartphone upgrades, following the lowest sales figures for the industry in a decade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.