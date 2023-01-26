Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Behind the scenes of successful media buying in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mfundo Ntsibande, MD at AMA

26 January 2023 - 11:47 Mudiwa Gavaza
Advertising is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mfundo Ntsibande, MD at AMA.

AMA is a black-owned media agency that specialises in connecting advertisers with media platforms. It is a venture between M&N Brands and Park Advertising.

Listen here: 

Ntsibande explains how the media buying industry works, and highlights challenges faced by smaller players, particularly those that are black-owned. 

According to AMA, advertising in SA is a R44bn-a-year industry, with smaller players taking a meagre fraction of the pie. 

As a solution, AMA recently launched a digital platform that looks to gather many small players in one place, giving such businesses greater bargaining power and access to market for advertising.

AMA says it has more than R5bn in credit facilities, enjoying the benefits of bulk buying with local and international media owners. 

Ntsibande spends the session explaining how media buying works; challenges faced by black-owned businesses in the spaces; AMA’s new digital platform; and the effect of online advertising on the sector.

