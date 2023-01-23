Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | November retail sales data show marginal increase thanks to Black Friday, says FNB

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist

23 January 2023 - 18:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
Following two consecutive months of decline, retail sales increased marginally by 0.4% year on year in November 2022, assisted by Black Friday shopping activity, says FNB. Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA
Following two consecutive months of decline, retail sales increased marginally by 0.4% year on year in November 2022, assisted by Black Friday shopping activity, says FNB. Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA

Retail sales figures for November are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist.

After two consecutive months of decline, retail sales increased marginally by 0.4% year on year in November, assisted by Black Friday shopping activity, says FNB.

Despite the increase, Mkhwanazi says the overall picture reflects waning resilience by households against a number of consumer headwinds including rising interest rates, the higher cost of living and increased load-shedding.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

“We note that households have been accumulating unsecured (consumption) credit more rapidly in the past few months following a pandemic-related deleveraging trend,” he says. 

In November, unsecured credit, comprising general loans and advances, credit cards and overdraft facilities, was pushed up to 8% year on year, the quickest pace since March 2020.

Topics of discussion include: retail figures for November 2022; the economic health of households and consumers; growth in unsecured credit; and an outlook for 2023 as interest rates are expected to come down. 

Attacq retail sales and foot count up in malls

Mall of Africa records turnover of more than R1.3bn for November and December
Companies
1 day ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Online retail is all about the niche

By identifying and catering to a niche market, a business can differentiate itself from competitors, says expert
Opinion
1 day ago

South African retailers brace for furniture boom

Youthful post-pandemic market to drive demand for fashionable items
Business
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tourism numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels
Economy
2.
Franchise industry urges urgent state action on ...
Economy
3.
Gloomy 2023 GDP forecast as power cuts continue
Economy
4.
SA businesses expect further cost pressures over ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | November retail sales data show ...
Economy

Related Articles

Tourism numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels

Economy

Gloomy 2023 GDP forecast as power cuts continue

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to lift rate by 50 bps

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.