PODCAST | November retail sales data show marginal increase thanks to Black Friday, says FNB

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Koeksisters, boerewors and kwaito are used to market the country. None would have existed without slavery at the Cape
Retail sales figures for November are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist.
After two consecutive months of decline, retail sales increased marginally by 0.4% year on year in November, assisted by Black Friday shopping activity, says FNB.
Despite the increase, Mkhwanazi says the overall picture reflects waning resilience by households against a number of consumer headwinds including rising interest rates, the higher cost of living and increased load-shedding.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
“We note that households have been accumulating unsecured (consumption) credit more rapidly in the past few months following a pandemic-related deleveraging trend,” he says.
In November, unsecured credit, comprising general loans and advances, credit cards and overdraft facilities, was pushed up to 8% year on year, the quickest pace since March 2020.
Topics of discussion include: retail figures for November 2022; the economic health of households and consumers; growth in unsecured credit; and an outlook for 2023 as interest rates are expected to come down.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | November retail sales data show marginal increase thanks to Black Friday, says FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Retail sales figures for November are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist.
After two consecutive months of decline, retail sales increased marginally by 0.4% year on year in November, assisted by Black Friday shopping activity, says FNB.
Despite the increase, Mkhwanazi says the overall picture reflects waning resilience by households against a number of consumer headwinds including rising interest rates, the higher cost of living and increased load-shedding.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
“We note that households have been accumulating unsecured (consumption) credit more rapidly in the past few months following a pandemic-related deleveraging trend,” he says.
In November, unsecured credit, comprising general loans and advances, credit cards and overdraft facilities, was pushed up to 8% year on year, the quickest pace since March 2020.
Topics of discussion include: retail figures for November 2022; the economic health of households and consumers; growth in unsecured credit; and an outlook for 2023 as interest rates are expected to come down.
Attacq retail sales and foot count up in malls
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Online retail is all about the niche
South African retailers brace for furniture boom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tourism numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels
Gloomy 2023 GDP forecast as power cuts continue
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to lift rate by 50 bps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.