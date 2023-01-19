News & Insights

Twitter lures advertisers back

19 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Cienpies Design/ 123rf.com
Picture: Cienpies Design/ 123rf.com

Desperate for advertising revenue, Twitter is offering a new matchup deal if brands spend $250,000, providing the full value of $500,000 runs by the end of February.

Since Elon Musk took over the platform 50 of its top advertisers have left while others have reduced adspend. Twitter says it will also allow political advertising to return to the platform after it was banned in 2019.

Clients of the WPP-owned media agency GroupM have also cut their spending on Twitter by as much as 50%.

Executives have reportedly told advertisers they need to start getting comfortable with Musk’s unpredictability.

Twitter to ease political ads ban under Musk

Twitter Inc will relax a three-year ban on political advertising in a continued policy shift after its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.
News
1 week ago

Is Web 2.0 imploding?

Is Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and the decline in online advertising revenues the beginning of the end for Web 2.0?
News & Insights
1 month ago

The real Musk effect

The advertising  jury waits and watches to see which way the new CEO will jump
News & Insights
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Generative AI: Unlocking the power of automated ...
News & Insights
2.
Tributes for Keith Rose
News & Insights
3.
Forget personalisation: individualisation is the ...
News & Insights
4.
New leadership for Joe Public 2.0
News & Insights
5.
Web 3.0 and the future of modern marketing
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.