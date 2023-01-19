Desperate for advertising revenue, Twitter is offering a new matchup deal if brands spend $250,000, providing the full value of $500,000 runs by the end of February
Desperate for advertising revenue, Twitter is offering a new matchup deal if brands spend $250,000, providing the full value of $500,000 runs by the end of February.
Since Elon Musk took over the platform 50 of its top advertisers have left while others have reduced adspend. Twitter says it will also allow political advertising to return to the platform after it was banned in 2019.
Clients of the WPP-owned media agency GroupM have also cut their spending on Twitter by as much as 50%.
Executives have reportedly told advertisers they need to start getting comfortable with Musk’s unpredictability.
Twitter lures advertisers back
