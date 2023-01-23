Companies / Financial Services

Advertising industry body adds crypto rules to its ethical code

Promotional material must expressly state that investing in crypto assets can result in capital loss

23 January 2023 - 20:32 Garth Theunissen

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has added rules to its code of best practice governing how the cryptocurrency industry markets digital assets in an attempt to protect consumers from misleading information.

The authority added a new clause to the Code of Advertising Practice saying promotional material must expressly state that investing in crypto assets could result in capital loss and that the overall message of adverts must not contradict the warnings. Advertisements for a particular crypto asset service or product must also be easily understandable and give a balanced message about projected returns, features, benefits and risks...

