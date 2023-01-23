Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The power crisis is one result of the corrupt governance South Africans have been subjected to for decades by an unaccountable ANC
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
‘Exceptionally important’ achievement is likely to help the Virginia, Free State-based company to raise capital on world markets
Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says
Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
One of Italy's best-known football clubs reels after cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has added rules to its code of best practice governing how the cryptocurrency industry markets digital assets in an attempt to protect consumers from misleading information.
The authority added a new clause to the Code of Advertising Practice saying promotional material must expressly state that investing in crypto assets could result in capital loss and that the overall message of adverts must not contradict the warnings. Advertisements for a particular crypto asset service or product must also be easily understandable and give a balanced message about projected returns, features, benefits and risks...
Advertising industry body adds crypto rules to its ethical code
Promotional material must expressly state that investing in crypto assets can result in capital loss
