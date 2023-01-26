US ‘strongly values’ its relationship with SA, Janet Yellen says

The focus is on the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting, with analysts expecting a rate 50 basis point increase
As price pressures fade and economic growth prospects dim, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must hit the brakes on rate hikes
Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasised the right of countries to choose their trading partners
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
The bank will list its shares on A2X in February, joining 19 top 40 companies in taking advantage of the platform’s lower trading fees and narrower bid-offer spreads
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Low pay and understaffing in the social-care sector may worsen chronic problems at a time when the ageing population needs more care than ever
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday lauded SA’s “bold” participation in the so-called Just Energy Transition Partnership backed by the US and other Western nations, but steered clear of mentioning US concerns about Pretoria's planned military drills with China and Russia.
Yellen spoke to reporters alongside finance minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria on the third leg of her nearly two-week tour of Africa, and just days after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visited SA.
In prepared remarks, Yellen welcomed Godongwana's “co-operation and insightful views” in their talks so far, and said she planned to raise several issues, including Zambia's stalled sovereign debt restructuring effort, given SA’s key role on the country’s creditor committee.
“The US strongly values our relationship with SA,” Yellen said in remarks that included no mention of Russia or China, or White House concerns about Pretoria's plans to hold joint military drills with both countries.
Godongwana said the two would discuss countering financial terrorism, climate financing, resolving sovereign debt crises in Africa and global topics that will form part of a meeting of the G20 group of major economies next month.
He said Yellen’s visit was a “momentous” occasion, noting the previous visit by a US Treasury secretary was in 2014.
The US treasury issued no statement about Yellen’s closed-door meeting on Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a meeting described by Pretoria as a “courtesy call”.
SA has remained one of Moscow’s most important allies on a continent divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.
Yellen’s trip has begun a yearlong charm offensive by top US leaders, who will visit Africa to deepen US economic ties with the continent and counter China’s long dominance of trade and lending with many African nations.
Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasised the right of countries to choose their trading partners, while pitching the greater transparency and lasting nature of engagement with the US.
The US treasury secretary, who meets Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday, singled out SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership, which was backed in late 2021 by the US, Britain, France, Germany and the EU. They pledged a combined $8.5bn to accelerate SA’s transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, but the total bill will be much higher.
“This partnership represents SA’s bold first step towards expanding electricity access and reliability and creating a low carbon and climate resilient economy,” Yellen said, adding that it would “alleviate the deep fiscal strain the energy sector is putting on SA's economy”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US ‘strongly values’ its relationship with SA, Janet Yellen says
Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasised the right of countries to choose their trading partners
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday lauded SA’s “bold” participation in the so-called Just Energy Transition Partnership backed by the US and other Western nations, but steered clear of mentioning US concerns about Pretoria's planned military drills with China and Russia.
Yellen spoke to reporters alongside finance minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria on the third leg of her nearly two-week tour of Africa, and just days after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visited SA.
In prepared remarks, Yellen welcomed Godongwana's “co-operation and insightful views” in their talks so far, and said she planned to raise several issues, including Zambia's stalled sovereign debt restructuring effort, given SA’s key role on the country’s creditor committee.
“The US strongly values our relationship with SA,” Yellen said in remarks that included no mention of Russia or China, or White House concerns about Pretoria's plans to hold joint military drills with both countries.
Godongwana said the two would discuss countering financial terrorism, climate financing, resolving sovereign debt crises in Africa and global topics that will form part of a meeting of the G20 group of major economies next month.
He said Yellen’s visit was a “momentous” occasion, noting the previous visit by a US Treasury secretary was in 2014.
The US treasury issued no statement about Yellen’s closed-door meeting on Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a meeting described by Pretoria as a “courtesy call”.
SA has remained one of Moscow’s most important allies on a continent divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.
Yellen’s trip has begun a yearlong charm offensive by top US leaders, who will visit Africa to deepen US economic ties with the continent and counter China’s long dominance of trade and lending with many African nations.
Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasised the right of countries to choose their trading partners, while pitching the greater transparency and lasting nature of engagement with the US.
The US treasury secretary, who meets Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday, singled out SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership, which was backed in late 2021 by the US, Britain, France, Germany and the EU. They pledged a combined $8.5bn to accelerate SA’s transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, but the total bill will be much higher.
“This partnership represents SA’s bold first step towards expanding electricity access and reliability and creating a low carbon and climate resilient economy,” Yellen said, adding that it would “alleviate the deep fiscal strain the energy sector is putting on SA's economy”.
Reuters
Cyril Ramaphosa will meet US finance minister Janet Yellen on Wednesday
SA and US will unite on task force to battle illegal game trade, says Janet Yellen
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Agoa shows US has successfully courted Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Southern Africa leverages Russia-US tussle for influence
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Yellen and Lavrov head for SA to meet Pandor amid Ukraine ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.