inDrive goes data free to stand out in SA market

The firm, with about 5,000 drivers in the country, says it is the first local ride-sharing app to make use of its platform data free for users

25 January 2023 - 20:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/APRIOR

Ride-sharing platform inDrive is betting on a partnership with MTN that takes away the cost of mobile data for using its platform as a way to stand out in a market dominated by Uber and Bolt.

inDrive is a US-based service with more than 150-million downloads operating in 47 countries. The company operates in nine SA cities — Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, East London, Pietermaritzburg, Rustenburg and Polokwane — and has about 5,000 drivers in the country.

The company says it is the first ride-sharing app in SA that has made the use of its platform data free for its users. In essence, the company has taken on the data cost for both drivers and passengers, effectively zero rating it. 

“We partnered with MTN. However, it extends to the other service providers like Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C,” Vincent Lilane, business development representative at inDrive, told Business Day. 

“We understand that in SA data is quite expensive. So this helps drivers and passengers to use the app, even if they don’t have data. It has [already] resulted in some growth in our app usage.”

