×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Uber talks e-hailing in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Frans Hiemstra, GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber

25 May 2022 - 18:29 Mudiwa Gavaza
Frans Hiemstra, GM for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Frans Hiemstra, GM for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The evolution of ride sharing in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Frans Hiemstra, GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

Hiemstra talks about the evolution of ride-sharing in SA and Uber’s place in the market. 

This week, the e-hailing company said it had clocked 1-billion trips in Africa since entering the market about a decade ago.

Join the discussion: 

Uber, the word’s largest ride-sharing platform, launched its operations in the region in 2013. In Africa, it has operations in SA, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Ivory Coast. 

SA is home to about 100,000 e-hailing drivers, and more than 1-million passengers. Uber competes mainly with Estonia based Bolt in the local market.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Hiemstra says part of Uber’s success in the market has been its ability to localise certain aspects of the experience for users. For example, while cars are the mainstay of the platform, in markets such as Kenya, alternative vehicle types with two and three wheels have been added in line with that country’s norms and popular modes of transport. 

In SA, where unemployment tops 30% of the employable population, having shed close to 2-million jobs during the past two years alone, freelance or “gig economy” work in fields such as ride-hailing and food delivery have become a lifeline for many.

Hiemstra spends time talking about Uber’s relationship with drivers, shifting trends in the world of work and the effects of the gig economy. With safety being a major concern for those using the service, the discussion also focuses on this aspect for riders and drivers. 

Topics of discussion include: the size and scope of Uber’s business in Africa; differences between the markets; the effect of inflationary pressure of the company’s pricing; the safety of drivers and riders; trends in the gig economy; the relationship with drivers; and competition in SA’s ride-sharing market. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

Uber strikes a deal with Italy’s top taxi dispatcher

Similar partnerships in New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Madrid
News
1 day ago

Uber reports 136% surge in quarterly revenue, huge investment losses

Ride-hailing company posts net loss of nearly $6bn due to stakes in Didi and Grab
News
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Rights of ‘digital’ workers in the spotlight

Move to define independent contractors as employees needs to take their potential labour rights and claims against businesses into account
Opinion
1 month ago

PODCAST | Buy-now-pay-later online payment model grows in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Payflex CEO Paul Behrmann
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Systems crash at Standard Bank not related to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Q&A with Richard Branson: We need to do ...
Companies
3.
Coronation’s profits slump as Ukraine war roils ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
TymeBank shuffles its executive to make most of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay’s growth vision includes trimming ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.