Firms turn to well-maintained B-grade offices to cut costs

Backup power and water, energy-efficient buildings, security and high-speed internet are top needs for users, asset manager says

25 January 2023 - 19:55

As businesses are returning to the office, many big and small companies prefer buildings with backup electricity to ensure business continuity due to increased load-shedding.

Many B-grade offices — often older buildings — have higher vacancy levels than premium and A-grade ones, which are considered top drawer. Landlords such as Fortress Real Estate Investments, which owns mainly B-grade properties in Bryanston, Johannesburg, continue to revamp their buildings to attract and retain tenants as well as achieve higher rentals...

