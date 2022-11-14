×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom cuts dividend as profit dips due to Ethiopia launch

The telecom giant declared an interim payout of 340c per share, 19% lower year on year

14 November 2022 - 08:37 Nico Gous

Telecom giant Vodacom experienced a dip in profit and lowered its interim dividend as the start-up costs of the recent launch of a national network in Ethiopia hit its results.

The net profit of the company, valued at R236.57bn on the JSE, decreased 9% to R8.07bn in the six months end-September. It declared an interim dividend of 340c per share, 19% lower year on year...

