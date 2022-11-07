×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN looking at fixed wireless after walking away from Telkom deal

Fibre remains the most affordable, but its upfront costs put it beyond most South Africans’ reach

07 November 2022 - 20:26 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN may invest in fixed wireless technology as a way to gain market share as more consumers and businesses look for unlimited and fast internet access. 

This comes after the group shut down talks to buy fixed-line operator Telkom, which would have given it access to a huge trove of fibre assets. “It made strategic sense and a lot of industrial logic, and would have been a compelling proposition for all stakeholders,” group CEO Ralph Mupita told Business Day TV as the company reported third-quarter earnings on Friday...

