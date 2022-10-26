GUGU LOURIE: Telkom must not end up like the Post Office or Cell C

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
New UK prime minister is expected to retard rather than accelerate Britain’s much-needed transition to a sober state of mind
The extra money allocated to health will lift spend on personnel, medicines and laboratory services, address cancer and surgical backlogs and improve HIV and TB services
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Perhaps the best option is to merge with Rain and allow a foreign buyer to snap up the new entity
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Washington and its allies have urged the East Asian hermit nation to ‘refrain from further provocations’
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
Event comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles
Now that the MTN deal to buy Telkom is off the table, speculation about the next big move has set the telecoms market guessing. Among the suggestions is that Telkom is now free to enter a share swap deal with Rain.
Such a deal would see Telkom purchasing SA’s only data network operator. However, one has to look at the devil in the detail of such a move to ascertain its plausibility...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GUGU LOURIE: Telkom must not end up like the Post Office or Cell C
Perhaps the best option is to merge with Rain and allow a foreign buyer to snap up the new entity
Now that the MTN deal to buy Telkom is off the table, speculation about the next big move has set the telecoms market guessing. Among the suggestions is that Telkom is now free to enter a share swap deal with Rain.
Such a deal would see Telkom purchasing SA’s only data network operator. However, one has to look at the devil in the detail of such a move to ascertain its plausibility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.