Eight years ago, Vumatel co-founder Niel Schoeman picked up a shovel and scooped a spadeful of dirt from the pavement in the Joburg suburb of Parkhurst.
That marked the low-key start of what has become a multibillion-rand project, backed by such investors as Johann Rupert, and has rapidly seen fibre deployed past 1.7-million homes across South Africa...
McLeod Computing
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Vumatel’s fibre-for-the-masses plan
With the leafy suburbs taken care of, the next frontier is townships and shacklands
