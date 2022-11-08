Murray & Roberts bucks the trend, soaring more than 17% after announcing the sale of its Australian subsidiary
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Construction industry body demands details of tender adjudication process for Sanral contract as local firms battle
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
The board unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21
Growth expected to continue in the short term after October records highest monthly sales in 40 years
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The move will help it meet military needs including maintaining fuel supply and the restoration and repair of equipment, defence minister says
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Liquid pours R350m into software-defined networks
New client-managed network gives customers control through interface previously reserved for network providers
Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies is putting more than R350m into a new service that will give enterprise customers the ability to control how much data they use, as well the speed at which they download.
After spending more than $1.5bn so far on network infrastructure, the group hopes to use its position as the first player to offer such a service in Africa to give it an edge and take up market share. ..
