Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Liquid pours R350m into software-defined networks

New client-managed network gives customers control through interface previously reserved for network providers

08 November 2022 - 19:56 Mudiwa Gavaza

Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies is putting more than R350m into a new service that will give enterprise customers the ability to control how much data they use, as well the speed at which they download.

After spending more than $1.5bn so far on network infrastructure, the group hopes to use its position as the first player to offer such a service in Africa to give it an edge and take up market share. ..

