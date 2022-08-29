×

PODCAST | A trading platform for any South African

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Connie Bloem, co-founder and executive head at Mesh.Trade.

29 August 2022 - 14:11 Mudiwa Gavaza
A new trading platform hoping to get more South Africans into the world of investing is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Connie Bloem, co-founder and executive head at Mesh.Trade.

Bloem says Mesh is a financial markets platform for cross-asset issuance, trade, investment and management of digital and financial assets. The platform make use of blockchain — the technology underpinning asset classes such cryptocurrencies — to deliver services to clients, among others. 

Local players are encouraged by news that SA’s central bank would be taking steps to formally embrace new technologies and finance systems in mainstream financial markets. 

In July, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo announced the Reserve Bank’s plans to declare cryptocurrency a “financial product” and its intent to develop a regulatory framework around it within the next 12-18 months.

Topics of discussion include: Mesh.Trade’s business model; the rationale for decentralised finance; who has embraced these financial products; the development of alternative financial asset classes; regulation; and the outlook for the business. 

