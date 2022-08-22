PODCAST | Technology, sustainability and smart cities

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
The use of technology in building sustainable city structures is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training at Axis Communications, the Middle East and Africa.
Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.
Opperman says technology can go a long way in advancing sustainability, particularly for cities.
He focuses on the technologies that state entities could explore to improve their public transportation systems, related to access control, video monitoring, and environmental solutions such as air quality monitoring systems.
Topics of discussion include: the use of technology tools to help municipalities and businesses make better decisions that improve quality of life; how communities can improve energy distribution, streamline trash collection, decrease traffic congestion, and improve air quality through the internet of things; and applications for public transport.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.