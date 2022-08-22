×

PODCAST | Technology, sustainability and smart cities

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training at Axis Communications, the Middle East and Africa.

22 August 2022 - 17:08 Mudiwa Gavaza
Technology can go a long way in advancing sustainability.
The use of technology in building sustainable city structures is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training at Axis Communications, the Middle East and Africa. 

Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.

Opperman says technology can go a long way in advancing sustainability, particularly for cities.  

He focuses on the technologies that state entities could explore to improve their public transportation systems, related to access control, video monitoring, and environmental solutions such as air quality monitoring systems.

Topics of discussion include: the use of technology tools to help municipalities and businesses make better decisions that improve quality of life; how communities can improve energy distribution, streamline trash collection, decrease traffic congestion, and improve air quality through the internet of things; and applications for public transport. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

JOHAN STEYN: Corporate SA needs to give tech start-ups a chance

New entrepreneurs must be better at explaining the value they provide
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: In conversation with Cisco SA’s new GM

Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
Companies
1 week ago

Thailand gives nod for $37bn smart city

Bangkok secures billions of dollars of investment pledges for the city, which will accommodate 350,000 people by 2032
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Securing your business against old digital security vulnerabilities

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zaheer Ebrahim, a senior sales engineer at Trend Micro.
Companies
6 days ago
