More people look for credit at Woolworths
There was an increase in accounts and bad credit at the upmarket retailer
High-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths has reported an increase in the number of new accounts and bad credit as the tough economic and trading environment in SA led to fewer people visiting their stores and more customers looking for credit.
The company, valued at about R72.1bn on the JSE, on Wednesday released a trading update for the 20 weeks to November 12. The company said that the book of Woolworths Financial Services (WFS), which offers store accounts, credit cards and personal loans, grew 10.7% year on year, driven by new accounts and credit card advances, as high inflation, interest rate hikes, unemployment, power cuts and poor economic growth reduced the discretionary spending of local consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.