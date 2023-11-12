TFG’s Bash cranks up home delivery
Bash continues to exceed initial expectations, says CEO Anthony Thunström
12 November 2023 - 06:09
TFG is testing one-hour delivery for its Bash digital store as it gains momentum, with online turnover growth of 56% in the Africa business during the half-year to September.
TFG, the owner of Foschini, Fabiani, Sportscene and Jet, is eyeing about 20% of group turnover coming from online sales in the medium term. Group online retail turnover rose 23.9% in the period, contributing 9.8% to total group retail turnover, largely attributable to strong growth in South Africa. Bash sells all of TFG’s retail products — clothes, homeware and beauty products — online...
