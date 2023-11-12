Johann Rupert: Chinese will keep spending — they are smart and work hard
Richemont profit rises 3% with sales up 6% overall though demand falls in Europe and the Americas
12 November 2023 - 18:50
Johann Rupert, chair of luxury goods retailer Richemont, says he expects Chinese consumers to keep spending on fine goods, saying they work hard, are smart, study for science degrees and do not attend campuses run by “woke students”.
“You have to look at China versus where we live. Why do we not expect them to continue to be successful?”..
