Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cosmetics sector wants piece of AfCFTA pie

16 October 2023 - 19:41
by Michelle Gumede
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

L’Oréal SA, the local arm of the world’s largest makeup company, has called for cosmetics to be included in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) priority sectors list, saying the harmonisation of standards across the continent will achieve seamless trade.

With negotiations under way, the AU has adopted five priority services sectors — business services, communications, finance, tourism and transport — that member states are negotiating commitments for, such as the level of restrictions, market access and national treatment.

Addressing a stakeholder engagement hosted by the department of trade, industry & competition, the scientific director at L’Oreal SA, Dershana Jackison, said AfCFTA is an important business, regulatory and policy instrument that will shape the cosmetic market of the future.

However, she said the exclusion of cosmetics from the initial priority list was a missed opportunity to realise the maximum potential of the market as the cosmetics sector has the ability to contribute positively to economic growth and development.

“The challenge we see for the cosmetics sector is that it is not included on the priority list for trading as yet,” Jackison. “This is a huge challenge for the industry in terms of benefiting from the levers of AfCFTA.”

SA’s cosmetics and personal care market, including hair and skin care, is valued at an estimated R70bn and L'Oréal SA competes against majors such as Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and the Estée Lauder group for market share.

According to research hub Mordor Intelligence, the SA cosmetics and personal care products market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.62% in the next five years.

Jackison said SA is in a position to take advantage of that growth and called on the department of trade, industry & competition to motivate for the cosmetic sector to be prioritised so that the local industry can benefit from AfCFTA.

L’Oréal SA’s manufacturing plant in Midrand is responsible for the production of African Beauty Brands and select Garnier, L’Oréal Elvive and Mixa products that are exported to parts of Africa.

Jackison cautioned that differing standards in each region and fragmented approaches to regulations — unregulated, self-regulated and regulated industry — could pose a challenge for the successful implementation of AfCFTA as increased market access also presented an opportunity for counterfeit goods to be traded.

“We need harmonisation of standards,” she said, emphasising that country-specific regulatory requirements would limit innovation and create barriers to trade. “Liberalised markets may further encourage counterfeit products which are already a problem in Africa.”

She said a technical committee for the cosmetics industry has been set up and is reviewing standards used throughout Africa. In addition, the national implementation committee must consider industry input to maximise business benefits which will contribute to economic growth.

The director of AU and Africa multilateral economic relations at the department of trade, industry & competition, Claudia Furriel, said the African continent was an attractive market for SA’s chemicals, cosmetics, plastics and pharmaceutical sectors if embraced.

Furriel said successful implementation of the AfCFTA agreement is expected to lead to the diversification of exports and increased productive capacity and would encourage innovation and competitiveness, increase employment opportunities and incomes and broaden economic inclusion.

She emphasised that an investment-led trade approach was key to supporting African industrialisation, regional value chains and infrastructure development.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Lipstick effect: SA’s beauty industry

Business Day TV speaks to Serge Sacre, CEO of L'Oréal SA
Companies
3 days ago

L’Oréal has no doubt it’s worth it

The beauty industry is onboarding consumers' preferences for products that promote diversity, inclusivity and sustainability
Business
2 weeks ago

Standard Chartered hails SA’s automotive sector

British multinational bank tells rest of continent to look to SA to build industrialisation with export-driven policies
Companies
4 days ago

Q&A with the Proudly SA CEO on local procurement challenges

Eustace Mashimbye wants the public and private sectors to buy more local products to achieve economies of scale
Companies
3 days ago

SA to push for AfCFTA to be central to Agoa

Patel warns US domestic politics and polarised geopolitical environment threaten SA's Agoa eligibility and the extension of the agreement
Business
2 weeks ago

Standard Bank boosts African cross-border payment capabilities

New partnership means settlements can be done without relying on offshore correspondent banks
Companies
3 months ago

Make travel across continent easier for Africans, says Nigerian billionaire

Africa's richest man says African countries should consider allowing African passport holders to obtain visas on arrival
Business
3 months ago

Private sector backing and an infrastructure boost can increase Africa trade

Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Economy
3 months ago

Freight body calls for better service from railways

Emergence of e-commerce coupled with rising demand for alternative energy commodities is lifting demand
National
7 months ago

Export network to help black industrialists break into new markets, says Patel

The spotlight will initially be on the agro-processing, renewable energy and automotive sectors
Economy
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Clock is ticking for Sasfin results
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Truworths CEO Michael Mark sells R83m in shares ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Cosmetics sector wants piece of AfCFTA pie
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol, BMW and Amplats launch pilot fleet of ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Renergen jumps as it laments ‘inappropriate’ ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

WATCH: Lipstick effect: SA’s beauty industry

Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHRIS GILMOUR: Clicks share price buoyed by consistent results

Opinion / Columnists

Revlon needs to reclaim its place in the makeup industry

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.