Business

Make travel across continent easier for Africans, says Nigerian billionaire

Africa's richest man says African countries should consider allowing African passport holders to obtain visas on arrival

BL Premium
25 June 2023 - 06:36

Africa's richest man has railed against onerous visa requirements still in place on the continent.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrieximbank) in Accra, Ghana, last Sunday, Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said he considered it strange that someone holding a British passport and visa can travel more easily across the continent than he can...

