Private sector backing and an infrastructure boost can increase Africa trade

Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal

18 June 2023 - 20:11 Michelle Gumede

Private sector participation and intensified infrastructure rollout will facilitate smoother intra-Africa trade amid the imminent rollout of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) pact, the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) says.

This comes as the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) tariff schedule offer to the AfCFTA, recently adopted by the African free trade area ministers in February, will be presented to the summit of heads of state in July...

