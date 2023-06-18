Big banks cut GDP forecasts after data showed the post-Covid-19 recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is faltering
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
Russian president tells African leaders that Ukraine and the West started the conflict long before Moscow sent its armed forces over the border.
A weak, or weakening, grip could be a sign of underlying issues
Private sector participation and intensified infrastructure rollout will facilitate smoother intra-Africa trade amid the imminent rollout of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) pact, the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) says.
This comes as the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) tariff schedule offer to the AfCFTA, recently adopted by the African free trade area ministers in February, will be presented to the summit of heads of state in July...
Private sector backing and an infrastructure boost can increase Africa trade
