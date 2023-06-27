Brighter China prospects helped by Beijing assurances of support for flagging growth
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
New partnership means settlements can be done without relying on offshore correspondent banks
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Triple whammy of stresses taking a toll on city residents, researcher says
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
Standard Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to facilitate faster and more efficient of cross-currency, cross-border transactions within the broader group.
The agreement was signed on June 19 at the annual meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Accra, Ghana...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Bank boosts African cross-border payment capabilities
Standard Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to facilitate faster and more efficient of cross-currency, cross-border transactions within the broader group.
The agreement was signed on June 19 at the annual meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Accra, Ghana...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.