Standard Bank boosts African cross-border payment capabilities

27 June 2023 - 09:38 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to facilitate faster and more efficient of cross-currency, cross-border transactions within the broader group. 

The agreement was signed on June 19 at the annual meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Accra, Ghana...

