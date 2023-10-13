Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Lipstick effect: SA’s beauty industry

Business Day TV speaks to Serge Sacre, CEO of L’Oréal SA

13 October 2023 - 15:55
by Business Day TV
The lipstick effect suggests that when consumers face tough economic times, they are likely to switch from buying expensive luxury items to buying expensive cosmetics instead.

This phenomenon is expected to boostSA’s personal care and beauty industry.

Business Day TV speaks to Serge Sacre, CEO of L’Oréal SA, for more detail on this trend in relation to the SA market.

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

