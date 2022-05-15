Export network to help black industrialists break into new markets, says Patel
The spotlight will initially be on the agro-processing, renewable energy and automotive sectors
15 May 2022 - 20:06
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has unveiled the Black Industrialists Export Network that is set to facilitate export opportunities in different global markets for local black businesses.
The government under Ramaphosa has been on a drive to increase the participation of black industrialists in the nation’s economy, investing more than R32bn in 800 black industrialists and entrepreneurs through funding initiatives...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now