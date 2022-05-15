Economy Export network to help black industrialists break into new markets, says Patel The spotlight will initially be on the agro-processing, renewable energy and automotive sectors B L Premium

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has unveiled the Black Industrialists Export Network that is set to facilitate export opportunities in different global markets for local black businesses.

The government under Ramaphosa has been on a drive to increase the participation of black industrialists in the nation’s economy, investing more than R32bn in 800 black industrialists and entrepreneurs through funding initiatives...