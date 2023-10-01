SA to push for AfCFTA to be central to Agoa
Patel warns US domestic politics and polarised geopolitical environment threaten SA's Agoa eligibility and the extension of the agreement
01 October 2023 - 06:27
When African nations and the US meet in South Africa for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum in November, South Africa will campaign for an extension of the trade regime with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at its centre.
The minister of trade, industry & competition, Ebrahim Patel, told parliament this week that Agoa could be more successful as a result of the AfCFTA agreement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.