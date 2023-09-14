Steinhoff goes after former executive Stéhan Grobler in R300m lawsuit
Grobler will have to convince the court he should not pay back multimillion-rand bonuses and other incentives
14 September 2023 - 19:05
Embattled retail holding company Steinhoff has thrown down the gauntlet to its former executive Stéhan Grobler, demanding that he pay back nearly R300m he was paid in salaries, bonuses and other incentives.
Grobler, who worked for the group in various capacities in a period spanning 19 years, is facing a demand of R238m from Steinhoff Africa Holdings, €1.3m from Steinhoff Europe Group Services and €315,000 from Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.