ROB ROSE: Unmasking Steinhoff’s first convict
Jooste remains free as a bird while one of his grey bean counters gets sent to a German jail
If you were Dirk Schreiber, the grey, bespectacled no-name-brand bookkeeper routinely pushed around by his former boss Markus Jooste, you’d probably be pretty disconsolate about being the only person, ever, to be sent to jail for the mega-fraud at Steinhoff.
Those more closely associated with the schlenter — the slippery offshore trust expert George Alan Evans, or Steinhoff’s ex-European head Siegmar Schmidt — might have had to admit guilt, but neither will serve time. And Jooste, other than propping up Stellenbosch eateries and hanging out at Craven Week, remains gloriously untroubled by so much as a missed call from anyone in the Hawks or National Prosecuting Authority. No need to skip the country for Dubai when you can sip champagne at home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.