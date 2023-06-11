Companies / Industrials

RCL Foods share price drops to near two-year low

Some analysts believe RCL’s move to split its cyclical poultry business and sell its logistics unit was a good move, but investors are not convinced

11 June 2023 - 18:10 Andries Mahlangu

Two years after RCL Foods rejigged its sprawling portfolio by splitting its highly cyclical poultry business before selling its logistics unit, investors are yet to buy into the vision of CEO Paul Cruickshank.

However, analysts believe the move is a positive one. “It’s a step in the right direction. For a long time RCL has focused on the size of the business rather than shareholder returns,” Chris Logan, chief investment officer and founder at Opportune Investments, said. ..

