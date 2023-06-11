Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Corruption, mismanagement and incompetence stood in the way of achieving objectives
Leopard Creek sources its own electricity, water and roads, highlighting the dysfunction of many municipalities in SA
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Former CEO’s vision includes unlocking value by combining SA operator’s physical telecom assets with those of Axian
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Sturgeon says she is innocent after being released without charge pending further investigation
World Rugby’s legislators can learn something from Super Rugby about dealing with decisions related to foul play that warrant cards
The smoke contains minute particles and compounds that become more toxic over time
Two years after RCL Foods rejigged its sprawling portfolio by splitting its highly cyclical poultry business before selling its logistics unit, investors are yet to buy into the vision of CEO Paul Cruickshank.
However, analysts believe the move is a positive one. “It’s a step in the right direction. For a long time RCL has focused on the size of the business rather than shareholder returns,” Chris Logan, chief investment officer and founder at Opportune Investments, said. ..
RCL Foods share price drops to near two-year low
Some analysts believe RCL’s move to split its cyclical poultry business and sell its logistics unit was a good move, but investors are not convinced
