Patrice Motsepe’s ARM feels squeeze of softer commodity markets
Total iron ore sales volumes fell 12% to 14.2-million tonnes, but manganese ore sales volumes rose 9% to 4.3-million tonnes
04 September 2023 - 14:06
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the diversified miner founded by Patrice Motsepe, on Monday joined its peers in reporting lower profits because of weaker commodity prices.
Its headline earnings dropped 20% to R8.9bn in the year ended June year on year, as average iron ore, coal and platinum group metals prices fell, reflecting the slowdown in the global activity...
