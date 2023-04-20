Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks predicts softer full-year growth

CEO Bertina Engelbrecht says the company has delivered strong turnover and profit growth despite increasing pressure on consumers

20 April 2023 - 10:03 Katharine Child

Retail pharmacy group Clicks expects its full-year earnings to be slightly lower than what analysts had been expecting, suggesting its shares might fall as the market opens.

It is quite unusual at half-year results to predict full-year earnings but Clicks said it expects its diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-August to be between 2% lower and 3% higher than 2022’s R10.32 per share...

