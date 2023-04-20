Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
SA’s appalling international relations conduct is coming back to bite Pretoria
Cipla will offer a 10-valent pneumococcal vaccine at R97.06 per dose, while Biovac currently supplies the state with a 13-valent vaccine at R288.32 a dose
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Japan’s stock market has long been seen as a ‘value trap’ where firms focus on market share, hoard cash and care little about shareholder returns
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Retail pharmacy group Clicks expects its full-year earnings to be slightly lower than what analysts had been expecting, suggesting its shares might fall as the market opens.
It is quite unusual at half-year results to predict full-year earnings but Clicks said it expects its diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-August to be between 2% lower and 3% higher than 2022’s R10.32 per share...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Clicks predicts softer full-year growth
CEO Bertina Engelbrecht says the company has delivered strong turnover and profit growth despite increasing pressure on consumers
Retail pharmacy group Clicks expects its full-year earnings to be slightly lower than what analysts had been expecting, suggesting its shares might fall as the market opens.
It is quite unusual at half-year results to predict full-year earnings but Clicks said it expects its diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-August to be between 2% lower and 3% higher than 2022’s R10.32 per share...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.