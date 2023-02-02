THE FINANCE GHOST: When defensive is too expensive

Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
What makes a stock defensive? Why do investors look for this characteristic in tough times? Most importantly, why do defensive stocks sometimes generate negative returns for investors, despite their description?
Let’s start with the basics. When investors talk about a defensive stock, they are specifically not talking about a cyclical company that can experience immense swings in profitability. We have two recent examples on the JSE, with Astral Foods reporting a drop of up to 90% in headline earnings per share (HEPS) because of almost impossibly tough conditions in the poultry industry, while ArcelorMittal South Africa guided for a drop of 60%-65% in HEPS thanks to several exogenous factors...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: When defensive is too expensive
Sure, quality companies with predictable revenues and cash flows are a must-have in share portfolios — but be careful how much you pay for them
What makes a stock defensive? Why do investors look for this characteristic in tough times? Most importantly, why do defensive stocks sometimes generate negative returns for investors, despite their description?
Let’s start with the basics. When investors talk about a defensive stock, they are specifically not talking about a cyclical company that can experience immense swings in profitability. We have two recent examples on the JSE, with Astral Foods reporting a drop of up to 90% in headline earnings per share (HEPS) because of almost impossibly tough conditions in the poultry industry, while ArcelorMittal South Africa guided for a drop of 60%-65% in HEPS thanks to several exogenous factors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.